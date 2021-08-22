Alexandria Twp. House fire
Rich Maxwell, 69 News

ALEXANDRIA TWP., N.J. - The investigation continues into what caused a house fire in Hunterdon County, New Jersey. 

Fire broke out at a home in the 600 block of Sweet Hollow Road in Alexandria Township around 8:30 Saturday night. 

Photos from the scene show the house filled with smoke. Firefighters say the fire was fully involved by the time they arrived. 

Tanker Task Force West was called to assist and supply water to fight the fire. Reports say there are no fire hydrants in that area of Hunterdon County.

