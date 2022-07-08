READINGTON TWP., N.J. - The Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office and Readington Township Police Department are investigating an apparent murder-suicide, according to a news release from the prosecutor's office.
The Readington Township Police Department responded to a house fire in Whitehouse Station early Sunday morning. Police later found a man and woman suffering from fatal gunshot wounds inside the fire-damaged home, the prosecutor's office said.
The victims were later identified as Kathryn Shern, 70, and Charles Shern, 71.
The investigation is active, and the prosecutor's office says further information will not be released at this time. The Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Arson Task Force, Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Unit, and the Readington Township Police Department are actively investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 908-788-1129 or Readington Township Police Department Detective Phares at 908- 534-4031.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-321-0010, going online, or through the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. All tips are anonymous and kept confidential. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for valid tips.