State and federal authorities are investigating a deadly skydiving incident in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.

Officials said it happened in the area of the Alexandria Field Airport in Alexandria Township Friday afternoon.

State Police said the skydiver who fell to his death was 37-year-old Brandon Jackson of Troy, Michigan.

The Federal Aviation Administration is involved in the investigation.

The FAA said in a statement that investigations of skydiving incidents typically focus on the packing of the parachute and "rules of flight for the pilot and aircraft."