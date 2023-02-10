FRANKLIN TWP., N.J. - Authorities have revealed a motive in the case of a councilman in a small borough in Hunterdon County, New Jersey that was shot dead by his former co-worker in a parking lot Wednesday morning.

58-year-old Gary Curtis killed Russell Heller, 51, because of prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor, according to a news release from the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

Heller was a Republican Councilman for Milford Borough in Hunterdon County. The shooting was not politically connected with his elected office or political affiliation, the prosecutor's office said.

The investigation revealed that the shooting was an isolated incident and Heller was the intended target, according to the prosecutor's office.

Heller was found dead around 7 a.m. Wednesday outside of his vehicle in the parking lot of PSE&G in Franklin Township, Somerset County, said the county prosecutor's office. Heller was a councilman in Milford, about an hour away from the PSE&G facility where he worked.

Investigators said Curtis was a former employee of PSE&G. Curtis, of Washington, New Jersey, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound later Wednesday morning, the prosecutor's office says.

The Hunterdon County commissioners released a statement Wednesday night, remembering Russell as a "dedicated and valuable member of the Milford and Hunterdon County community."

Anyone with information relating to the homicide is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Heller is the second councilperson from New Jersey to be killed in the last week. Eunice Dwumfour, a councilwoman in Sayreville, Middlesex County, was found shot to death on Feb. 1, last Wednesday evening, in an SUV outside of her home. No arrests have been made in that case nor has a possible motive been released.