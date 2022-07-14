BLAIRSTOWN, N.J. - They call her "Princess Doe," but her story is far from any fairytale ending.
She was brutally murdered in 1982, her unidentified teenage body found next to Cedar Ridge Cemetery in Blairstown, New Jersey.
"Just knowing she's never been given a real name is sad," said one resident back in 2012.
We're told she was beaten beyond recognition, the clothes and necklace she was wearing that day being the only visible clues left behind.
On Friday morning, 40 years to the day after her body was found, authorities are set to make what they call a major announcement about the case.
Photos were created by authorities to show what "Princess Doe" may have looked like around the time of the tragedy.
10 years ago, WFMZ spoke to some of the officials involved in the case three decades later.
"When I look at it, it blows me away that I'm actually looking at the person," said retired Det. Eric Kranz.
The case went national, even being featured on America's Most Wanted and tying her to multiple girls who went missing around that time.
On Friday, Warren County Officials say they will make an announcement that could provide some answers in the case.