BELVIDERE, N.J. - New Jersey's Supreme Court Chief Justice has temporarily suspended certain trials in Warren, Hunterdon and Somerset counties due to a lack of judges. Local bar associations say the state needs to act now because this could have dire impacts on people's lives.

Starting Tuesday, civil and matrimonial trials will be halted in Warren, Hunterdon and Somerset counties.

"This is an extreme issue," said Kelly Shelton, the president of the Warren County Bar Association. "Now, this is affecting real people and real lives. It is a basic requirement of government that they provide justice, and they're closing the courthouse doors."

The bar associations for those counties are urging Gov. Phil Murphy to nominate judges and coordinate with the Senate, so nominations get confirmed as soon as possible.

"The backups are very bad right now," said Shelton. "A lot of situations occurred over COVID where people figured out whether they wanted to be married or not. So, now all those divorce cases are backed up. Plus, personal injury cases are backed up also."

"That's difficult for some people who are severely injured and perhaps aren't able to work," said Scott Wilhelm, the managing partner at Winegar, Wilhelm, Glynn & Roemersma.

Attorneys say it's a scheduling nightmare for an already stressed system.

"I have a trial that was scheduled to begin on March 6 where I have the client resides in Italy, and the other party's clients reside in Florida," said Wilhelm.

69 News reached out to the Governor's Office for an interview, and received a statement, saying the governor remains committed to filling vacancies with highly-qualified candidates that reflect the diversity of the state.

"There isn't a lack of candidates," said Shelton. "There are plenty of candidates."

"I just think it's a matter that wasn't really high on the governor's radar," said Wilhelm. "It's an inconvenience to everyone. It's stressful for everyone. People want their disputes resolved."

Murphy's office noted 45 judges were nominated and confirmed last year.

It said he nominated three for Somerset County last week, and announced his intent to nominate three for Superior Court this week, bringing the total nominees awaiting confirmation to 23.

Civil and matrimonial trials are being suspended in Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties as well for the same reason.