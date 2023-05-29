HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - In Warren County, New Jersey, a bear temporarily crashed a neighborhood's holiday fun.

A bear stopped by Hackettstown Monday. It camped out for a while in a tree in the 100 block of East Baldwin Street.

Police posted the photo on social media.

They encouraged residents nearby who were having picnics to be alert and to keep their food and trash sealed up.

There was a teddy bear in the tree, right below the real bear.

It also looked like the bear was checking out a bird atop a feeder.