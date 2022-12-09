PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg is remembering a beloved teacher who, decades ago, launched the town's kindergarten program. Mrs. Joyce Sickels taught for 34 and a half years, though students say the positive impacts she's made will last forever.

"We're here today to honor her dedication and spirit forever here at the old Freeman School," said Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni.

A Phillipsburg school turned town hall will always remember Mrs. Sickels. Her old classroom, now the clerk's office, has been named after her.

"I always cherished the years I had in this school, and I always loved Mrs. Sickels," said Harry Wyant Jr., the former Phillipsburg mayor and council president, who was a student of Sickels from 1949 to 1950.

69 News first introduced you to Sickels at her 100th birthday party in August.

"I am most fortunate to have so many friends here," Sickels said at the party.

She passed away in October, though students remember their time with her like it was yesterday.

"For Christmas carols, we would bring our chairs out in the hallway, line them up," said Tim Wynkoop of Phillipsburg, who was a student of Sickels from 1967 to 1968.

"I made a serpent that went, when I put all the papers together, all the way across the floor. Well, she took that, and she put it above the blackboard here and it went all the way across the room," said Phillipsburg Councilman Keith Kennedy, who was a student of Sickels from 1962 to 1963.

"She used to have me hand out all of the musical instruments and teach the kids how to play them, because I knew how to play them all and now, I'm a musician," said Joni Caffrey-Stocker of Phillipsburg, who was a student of Sickels from 1968 to 1969.

Some elements of the classroom remain intact, like the chalk boards and the sink Sickels specifically requested so kids could wash their hands after crafts.

"This was the only classroom at the Freeman School that had to have a sink," said Tersigni.

Several students of Sickels went on to lead the town, and decades later, still cherish photos, projects and even report cards, with handwritten notes.

"Just so kind," said Caffrey-Stocker. "Even had my hair cut in a pixie, just like her."

"She was a wonderful cousin, a wonderful role model," said Carol Dovan, a cousin of Joyce Sickels. "Her main focus was this school, the kids and it really was her life."