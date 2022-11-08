BELVIDERE, N.J. – The three-person Warren County Board of Commissioners in New Jersey has one race on the ballot Thursday night. Republican incumbent Jason Sarnoski, who is the current board director, is being challenged by Democrat Theresa Bender Chapman.

Sarnoski is seeking a fifth term on the board after first being elected as a freeholder in 2010. He is an electrical engineer and has served as a board member of the regional American Red Cross.

In September, Sarnoski led an effort to survey Warren County residents and gather public input for the creation of a a parental bill of rights. This came after the board passed a resolution asking Gov. Phil Murphy to ban curricula proposed by the state Department of Education and to develop a parent's bill of rights to notify parents about what's being taught in their schools.

Democrats haven't fared well in Warren County. Sarnoski easily defeated Democrat Carol Cook twice in 2016 and 2019, and there are no Democrats currently among the commissioners.

Bender Chapman is a special education teacher and also the president of a nonprofit organization, Citizens for Sustainable Development, which says it works towards protecting the community from the "irreversible, massive destruction of over-development."

Her campaign platform has focused on stopping warehouse sprawl; increasing broadband access; attracting sustainable, high-income industry; and advocating for an open and transparent government.

This is Bender Chapman's second bid for a seat on the board, as she previously ran in 2020. She lost that race to Republican Lori Ciesla.

Warren County borders the Delaware River and the Lehigh Valley to its west and the Poconos to its northwest. Its most populous city is Phillipsburg, while the county seat is Belvidere.

