BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem man is accused of attempting to sexually assault children.

Garry Bunting, 31, faces charges of attempted sexual assault, attempted endangering the welfare of a child, and attempted endangering the welfare of a child, according to a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

Bunting had been accused in a separate investigation of communicating with a 16-year-old child through Snapchat, transporting her from Pennsylvania to New Jersey, and sexually assaulting her, the prosecutor's office said.

During that investigation, authorities seized several electronic devices. While searching a cellular device connected to a witness, law enforcement found multiple communications between Bunting and a witness, where Bunting said that he wanted to engage in sexual activity with an 11-year-old and a 15-year-old child, the prosecutor's office said.

He is in Warren County Jail pending a court appearance.

Bunting faces up to 25 years in prison.