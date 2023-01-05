RARITAN TWP., N.J. - A bicyclist died after being hit by a sedan in Hunterdon County.

Crews were called to the area of New York Avenue and Route 31 in Flemington for the report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Raritan Township Police Department.

Officers found Felix Santiago Reyes-Olea, 50, lying on the roadway, on the northbound side of Route 31, police said.

While paramedics and officers provided medical aid to Reyes-Olea, other officers spoke with the driver of the vehicle that hit him, who was on scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Reyes-Olea was riding his bicycle eastbound on New York Avenue, police said. It appears that Reyes-Olea crossed the southbound lane of Route 31, and tried to cross the northbound lane of travel when he was hit by the sedan, according to police.

Police say the sedan was traveling northbound.

Reyes-Olea was transported to Robert Woods Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where he died, police said.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.