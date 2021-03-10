The Biden administration is backing the PennEast Pipeline in a Supreme Court case which could affect natural gas projects nationwide.
The Justice Department wants the court to overturn a ruling which blocked PennEast from using eminent domain to seize New Jersey land for the project.
Justice Department officials said the federal government should have authority to take state-owned land for projects deemed in the public interest and safe for the environment.
A Hunterdon County official has called on New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to ask Biden to reverse his decision.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in the case next month.