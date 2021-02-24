HOPE TWP., N.J. – Huge trucks barreling down Route 519 threaten little Hope Township and its Moravian architectural heritage, Mayor Tim McDonough said Wednesday.
"Truck traffic is destroying the buildings," McDonough said during a telephone interview Wednesday, after the Warren County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to limit truck weights to 13 tons on Route 519 between routes 46 and 80.
New Jersey's Department of Transportation will have the final say on weight limits on Route 519, which would also affect White Township, site of a proposed Jaindl Land Company warehouse development.
McDonough said the 13-ton limit would allow for local delivery trucks on the county road but keep out the big tractor-trailers and dump trucks that cut through the rural township to reach landfills, warehouses and quarries.
"You can see dust coming out from between the stones when those trucks come through town," McDonough said, referring to the 18th century stone Moravian architecture.
In 1769, the Moravian Church sent settlers, including Sun Inn manager Peter Worbass, to what was then known as Green's Land. The Moravians laid out a new town, according to the Hope Historical Society and Museum website, that included a distillery, a church and homes. Grain from the Moravian grist mill fed George Washington's encampment in Morristown, N.J., during the Revolutionary War.
Financial problems, illness and competition from another mill led to the failure of the enclave in 1808, and the last of Hope's Moravians moved to Bethlehem and Nazareth in Northampton County. Several buildings remain, including the congregation's Gemeinhaus, or community house, which is now the home of First Hope Bank.
The community the Moravians planned in the 1770s is not suited to big trucks, the mayor said.
"The streets are very narrow," McDonough said. "I can't tell you how many close calls happen here."
He added that he has been working on limiting truck traffic for the 30 years he has been mayor, and how he has hope that the state will work with him and the county.
"It's a qualify of life issue," he said, citing noise, fumes and safety. "These trucks don't give a damn."
"The noise goes on all night," said Lisa Iulo, who owns Hope Junction Antiques, just off the intersection of Route 519 and High Street, with her husband Charles. She said windows shake when big trucks come through, and many drivers go through stop signs.
McDonough said Hope, with a population of about 1,900, is a quaint and historic town that has a lot to offer: history, shops and restaurants. The problem is truck traffic.
"Route 519 is a winding road," he said. "I predict a major accident."
McDonough said there is an alternate route for trucks from Route 80 to Route 46 that would require only an extra 10 minutes of driving time and keep the big vehicles on major roads.
The commissioners voted 3-0 in favor of the resolution to limit truck weights on Route 519. Commissioner Lori Ciesla said she supported the limit, citing the need to protect downtown Hope and limit truck traffic.
"The county has done everything it can with respect to this matter," Board Director James Kern III said. He said the townships have to make their case to the state.
The commissioners met at the county administration building in Belvidere and the meeting was broadcast online. The board's next meeting will be March 10.