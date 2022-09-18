POHATCONG TWP., N.J. -- The New Jersey State Police Bomb Squad was called in after a suspicious-looking item was found in the parking lot of the Pohatcong Walmart Sunday afternoon.

Police said a briefcase appeared to have been randomly placed in the parking lot.

"Erring on the side of caution, officers began cordoning off the area and requested assistance from the Huntington Volunteer Fire Co., Phillipsburg EMS, and the New Jersey State Police Bomb Squad," Pohatcong Police said in a post on social media. "Upon their arrival, it was determined that the item was not a hazard. We understand this may have caused an inconvenience to some, but we thank the public for your cooperation as your safety was our number one priority."