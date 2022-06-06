BELVIDERE, N.J. - A 4-year-old boy battling cancer who's been dreaming of becoming a firefighter had his dream come true on Sunday.
Good Will Fire Company #1 in Belvidere, New Jersey, welcomed Auggie Vinti into its ranks as an honorary firefighter.
The fire company was joined by 19 first responder agencies from Warren and Hunterdon counties.
They went to Auggie's home in Belvidere to honor him, and presented him with firefighter gear and toys.
The boy is receiving treatments for a rare type of cancer know as DIPG. It's a fast-growing tumor that starts in the brain stem.