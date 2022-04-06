PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Bridge construction is causing serious traffic jams in Phillipsburg, and those backups are hurting businesses and potentially risking public safety.
Construction on the Northampton St. Bridge, also known as the Free Bridge, began on March 16. When that happened, it went from two lanes going into Easton down to only one. That immediately started to cause periodic traffic jams.
It also immediately started causing Jimmy's Doggie Stand to lose customers.
"Once construction started, it really came to an abrupt halt, literally from Day One to the next day," said Sofia Malatos, who runs the Doggie Stand with her husband.
Malatos said customers don't want to risk getting caught in a traffic jam during their lunch break.
"We noticed it really quickly when you just had empty seats in your restaurant at lunchtime," said Malatos.
Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni said he's also seen how bad the backups can be.
"I've witnessed it backed up all the way to McKeen St. It's like a mile long and it took a couple people that I know 40 minutes to go a mile," said Tersigni.
Tersigni said the real problems could come if a firetruck gets stuck in traffic like that.
"We're worried about public safety and our residents, our fire and police to get there, and it would be almost an impossibility to get there during this gridlock," said Tersigni.
So Tersigni developed a solution: Make the bridge two lanes only in one direction, from New Jersey to Pennsylvania, and divert traffic the other way to the toll bridge. He said he already got Easton's mayor to agree and sent a letter to the Delaware River Joint Bridge Commission.
"With having two lanes open going into Pennsylvania, it'll be considered normal traffic like it's always been, but they'll be able to do the work on the Free Bridge," said Tersigni.
Malatos said she hopes the plan passes, because otherwise her business is in jeopardy.
"Could we possibly come out of this financially, I don't think so, and I'm being very honest," said Malatos.
Tersigni said the Bridge Commission will be meeting on Friday to consider that one-way traffic proposal.