New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey lawmakers have voted to delay the governor's legally required address by two weeks in the hopes that falling COVID-19 figures mean the return of an in-person speech.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy had sought the extension “hoping that case numbers will allow the address to be delivered” in the Assembly chamber for the first time in two years, according to a spokesperson.

The votes in the Democratic-led Assembly and Senate passed despite Republican objections, sending the bill to the governor’s desk.

State law requires the budget address to be delivered by the fourth Tuesday in February. The new bill changes the date to March 8.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.