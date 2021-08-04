Phillipsburg Antique Mall

Phillipsburg Antiques Mall owner Daniel Rsis says he hopes to open a "container city market," using recycled shipping containers to create 150 booths for vendors.

 Photo: Phillipsburg Antique Mall Facebook page.

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Town Council heard an informal presentation Tuesday night by Daniel Risis, owner of the Phillipsburg Antique Mall at 340 Anderson St., about his plan to expand the site.

As part of his second phase of development, Risis plans to add an outdoor stage for concerts and auctions, two large barbeque pits and 150 booths for vendors using recycled shipping containers, which is why he calls it a "container city market."

With the necessary municipal approvals, Risis said he hopes to open the market next summer.

He described it as "a destination for antique lovers" and said the plan will help add to the redevelopment energy happening in Phillipsburg.

Council indicated its support.

"You're good for Phillipsburg," council Vice President Robert Fulper said.

