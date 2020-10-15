New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy
Chris Pedota

TRENTON, N.J. - A massive effort is underway to get New Jerseyans back to work after the pandemic.

A coalition of businesses has pledged to hire or train 30,000 residents by 2030.

They also pledged to increase local spending by $250 million with diverse state-based companies by 2025.

"So in terms of the hiring it comes with a clear focus on historically underrepresented communities of color and other traditionally underserved communities and this is a potential game changer," Governor Phil Murphy said.

The coalition of CEOs is challenging the rest of the corporate community to hire or train for another 40,000 jobs and $250 million in local purchasing.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.