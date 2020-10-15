TRENTON, N.J. - A massive effort is underway to get New Jerseyans back to work after the pandemic.
A coalition of businesses has pledged to hire or train 30,000 residents by 2030.
They also pledged to increase local spending by $250 million with diverse state-based companies by 2025.
"So in terms of the hiring it comes with a clear focus on historically underrepresented communities of color and other traditionally underserved communities and this is a potential game changer," Governor Phil Murphy said.
The coalition of CEOs is challenging the rest of the corporate community to hire or train for another 40,000 jobs and $250 million in local purchasing.