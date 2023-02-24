ALLAMUCHY TWP., Pa. - Officials say troopers were outside their vehicles on the highway, investigating one crash, when a tow truck came plowing headlong into the scene Thursday night on I-80 in Warren County. Amazingly, everyone walked away, mostly unharmed.

"We've all heard and seen the saying 'Slow Down and Move Over,'" a Facebook post from the Allamuchy Fire Department reads, shared with shocking pictures of the crash that happened after 11 p.m. Thursday.

Incredibly, all involved in the large I-80 crash walked away from it, according to New Jersey State Police, which says just one minor injury was reported.

Officials say it happened on I-80 heading east, in Allamuchy. Troopers were stopped on the highway for a crash that already occurred, which had caused closures to the center and left lanes.

Suddenly, police say, a heavy-duty tow truck that was pulling a box truck crashed right into the active scene, hitting three New Jersey State Police vehicles, plus an Allamuchy ambulance.

"By a miracle, every member from Fire, EMS, and police walked away last night and returned home to their families safely," Allamuchy Fire Department's post on Facebook continues.

According to state police, the troopers on scene were outside of their vehicles at the time of the crash.

State police add one EMT inside the ambulance did report a minor injury.

The tow truck driver was also uninjured, and received a summons for careless driving. The crash remains under investigation.