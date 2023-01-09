HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. -- Police in New Jersey are trying to figure out who stole catalytic converters off of a fleet of delivery trucks.

The catalytic converters were cut off of Amazon trucks, which were parked on Willow Grove Street in Hackettstown, Warren County, police said.

The thefts happened sometime between 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

Eighteen catalytic converters were taken, worth thousands of dollars in total.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hackettstown police at 908-852-3300 or text "TIP HACKPD" followed by your message, to 888-777.