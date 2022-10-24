LOPATCONG TWP., N.J. - Tony Arzuaga's Catch 22 Diner in Lopatcong Township is serving customers, little more than a month after a fire at the new business.

"God is good," Arzuaga said, after serving customers on Monday. "Today was a little hectic, but I think we did awesome."

Arzuaga said Monday was his first day open since the Sept. 16 fire at the 1102 Route 22 East restaurant, just east of Phillipsburg.

"This was a short day," he said as he prepared to close for the afternoon. "Tomorrow, we'll be open from 7 to 7." Right now, his plan is to be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Those hours are tentative, he said, adding, "If people want us to be here for 24 hours, we will be."

Catch 22 and the nearby Key City Diner both suffered fires that day. Owners of both restaurants said they would regroup and open as soon as possible. Catch 22 was preparing for its "soft" or test opening the day of the early morning fire.

Arzuaga said he is expecting a busy week and weekend. Steak sandwiches were a big item today, he said.

He is ready for the rush and wants to meet new customers.

"Come on in," he said. "We are ready. You come to Catch 22 as a guest. You leave as family."

Lopatcong Township Fire Co. No. 2 posted on Facebook Sept. 16 that it was "able to quickly extinguish the fire" at Catch 22.