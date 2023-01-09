HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Investigators believe the driver who killed Centenary University's First Lady was under the influence of alcohol the morning of the hit-and-run. The charges against him were upgraded Monday afternoon, as the communities on campus and in Hackettstown mourn.

Authorities say 70-year-old Jeanne Murphy took the same walk each morning.

The First Lady of Centenary University was struck at Reese and First avenues in Hackettstown, steps from campus, at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

"At the scene, there was basically a debris field, which included the hat the victim was wearing, some keys, her shoe and then a little bit further down the street, there was a mirror that became dislodged from the vehicle," said Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer.

"She was transported to Hackettstown Medical Center, and then she was flown to Morristown Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased on Sunday at noon," said Hackettstown Police Lt. Darren Tynan.

Charges against 25-year-old Jefferson Chimbo-Pelaez have been upgraded to include aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and driving while intoxicated.

"The driver was found pretty quickly not far from the crash site," said Tynan.

Investigators say they smelled alcohol when they arrested the suspected driver, who lived a few blocks away and is currently behind bars at Warren County Prison.

"We have the blood test that's already been transported to the New Jersey State Police Crime Lab," said Pfeiffer.

Police have warrants for Chimbo-Pelaez's blood and car. They're hoping the vehicle can provide more physical evidence and the black box can give insight on how fast the car was going.

A statement by the university said Murphy was devoted to her family, the students and veterans' causes, like therapeutic equestrian riding at Centenary.

She was an Army Colonel, was on the U.S. Olympic Committee Board of Directors, and was the first woman ever selected to America's Modern Pentathlon Team.

The school says her knowledge from being an Army nurse helped the university shape its new RN to BSN degree.

Hackettstown Business Improvement District posted on Facebook it was "honored and privileged to have worked with Jeanne so closely. She will be missed."

"I have worked with her," said Tynan. "She was always a nice lady, nice woman to talk to. You know, the whole community is heartbroken over this tragic loss."

The school says arrangements will be announced at a later date. It has counselors available this week.