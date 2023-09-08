HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Centenary University's new president is starting his first full semester on the job. He's the Warren County, New Jersey school's 15th president and the first African American to serve in the role.

"My dad is a United Methodist minister, who knew and marched with Dr. King," said Dale Caldwell. "My mom was a school teacher for 50 years, so they valued education."

Caldwell does too. He's also president of the state Educational Services Commission and previously led Fairleigh Dickinson University's innovation and entrepreneurship institute.

The founding executive director of the Newark Alliance spent years working in consulting and was deputy commissioner of New Jersey's Department of Community Affairs.

"I have over 40 years of experience with school boards while I was doing those other jobs," said Caldwell.

Caldwell officially started in Hackettstown in July, and just helped move in his first set of freshmen.

"It's really been exciting," said Caldwell.

He's focused on making the university even more welcoming, a family-like atmosphere. Plus, he's all about growth. He says campus won't look the same in the coming years.

“We have a top five equestrian program,” said Caldwell. “We're joining D3, and so, you're going to see us on the map nationally."

One of the programs that's expanding is the consultation co-op. Students are helping local businesses with social media, marketing and finances for free.

"The students get real-world experience,” said Caldwell.

The school says there’s more options and pathways for students interested in nursing and computer science.

“We're also creating institutes, where we want to provide some professional degrees for students, so we want to expand our footprint,” said Caldwell.

Caldwell's induction ceremony is scheduled for October.