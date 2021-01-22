Police cruiser lights

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - An official with the Phillipsburg Housing Authority has been charged with using recording equipment to listen in to employees' conversations.

Paul Rummerfield, the authority's executive director, was charged Friday following an investigation into allegations that he had unlawfully installed video and audio recording equipment in the offices of the Housing Authority, according to a news release from the Warren County prosecutor's office.

Authorities say Rummerfield used the equipment to listen to conversations between Housing Authority employees of which he was not a part and without their consent.

Rummerfield is charged with two counts of second-degree official misconduct, a count of second-degree pattern of official misconduct, one count of third-degree possession, sale, distribution, manufacture or advertisement of intercepting devices, and one count of third-degree interception, disclosure, use of wire, electric, oral communication.

