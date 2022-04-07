The plan for a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant with a drive-through will be reviewed Tuesday by the Pohatcong Land Use Board.
There may not be a final decision on the site plan at the meeting Tuesday, where the board will consider the proposed 2,335-square-foot restaurant at the southwest corner of Route 22 and New Brunswick Avenue, site of Raymour & Flanigan and Aldi stores. Those stores would continue to operate under the plan filed with Pohatcong.
The Chipotle chain is known for burritos, tacos and quesadillas. At the end of 2021, it had more than 2,950 restaurants in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany. It does not sell franchises. All restaurants are company owned and operated.
A traffic study on behalf of developer R & F Phillipsburg, a limited liability corporation, notes that traffic in the area of the proposed Pohatcong restaurant could increase because of other planned construction.
"It should also be noted that there are numerous developments in the vicinity of the site in various stages of construction that are identified as a potential significant traffic generator," according to the study, which was prepared by Dynamic Traffic of Chester, New Jersey. Those developments include houses, a business park and more than 3 million square feet of warehouses.
Access to Chipotle would be from the existing right turn-only lane on eastbound Route 22 and a driveway onto New Brunswick Avenue. In summary, the Dynamic Traffic report said the adjacent streets "will not experience any significant degradation in operating conditions with the construction of The Project."
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has been a Wall Street juggernaut. The company's market capitalization (shares outstanding times current price) is almost $43 billion. Chipotle shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CMG. In the past year, it has traded as low as $1,277.41 and as high as $1,985.55.
At 11:31 a.m. Thursday, Chipotle shares were trading at $1,529.78, down $21.07.
