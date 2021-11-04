PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Ballots are still being counted in New Jersey, with Democrat incumbent Phil Murphy having a little more than half of the vote.
His Republican opponent, former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, says he's not stepping down just yet; he's willing to wait weeks to be sure every legal vote is counted.
Republicans say this tight of a race should serve as a sign that people want change.
Still, Murphy declared victory Wednesday.
"Thank you, New Jersey," Murphy said to a crowd. "I renew my promise to you, whether you voted for me or not, to work every single day over the next four years to keep moving us forward."
New Jersey Democrats are celebrating. Murphy is getting a lot of praise from politicians and advocacy groups.
New Jersey Democratic State Committee Chairman LeRoy J. Jones, Jr. called Murphy's reelection a victory for "everyone whose lives have been positively impacted by Governor Murphy's leadership."
Jones also noted Murphy is the first Democratic governor to be re-elected in New Jersey in more than 40 years.
The razor-thin margin separating the next leader of the Garden State went unpredicted by the polls.
Meanwhile, Ciattarelli isn't giving up hope.
He says nothing is set in stone until every legal vote is counted, which could take a while, since mail-ins post marked by election day count if received by Monday. Plus, there are provisional ballots.
"No one should be declaring victory or conceding the election until every legal vote is counted," said Ciattarelli in a video released Thursday.
Ciattarelli says his team is comprised of some of the best legal and political experts in the country, and promises whatever the outcome, the result will be legal and fair.
"Any decision on a recount or audit will come at the very end of the county process, not before," said Ciattarelli.
"We had a lot of Democrat voters disgusted with the direction of the country who stayed home," said state Sen. Michael Doherty. "Phil Murphy should re-calibrate."
Doherty says several blue-collar, working-class areas desperate for good jobs voted in favor of Ciattarelli.
"They don't like Phil Murphy trampling on the Constitution and running New Jersey like a king with his executive orders," said Doherty. "Power is supposed to be shared between three branches of government."
Ciattarelli's campaign also noted this election was historical for New Jersey Republicans, who picked up several Assembly, Senate, and local seats all across the state.
"There is a real chance that there is a demographic movement going on that will produce closer elections in New Jersey," said Tim Blessing, a professor of history and political science at Alvernia University.
Blessing also said no responsible politician would concede at this point, and that if he was Ciattarelli's adviser, he'd also push for a recount.
The NJ GOP says the Republican National Committee is sending 20 lawyers to make sure the counting was done fairly.