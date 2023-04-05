PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A lawsuit has been filed against Phillipsburg, a former town clerk, and the former councilman accused of stealing employees’ personal information. The ex politician, Robert Fulper, is already facing charges for official misconduct and trafficking personal identification information.

Four former Phillipsburg employees are demanding a trial by jury in their civil case.

This comes after law enforcement says they found personal information, including social security numbers, drivers licenses, passports and bank account details, of seven Phillipsburg workers on Fulper’s home devices.

The plaintiffs are seeking damages for emotional distress and the expenses of ongoing identity theft prevention-related services.

The lawsuit claims, “unconstitutional, retaliatory acts were an accepted practice and custom” in Pburg politics. It alleges Fulper teamed up with other council members to go against the then-Mayor Stephen Ellis and get some of the plaintiff’s jobs eliminated.

The suit says the former clerk either failed to protect personal information and let Fulper have it or was deliberately indifferent to employees’ right to privacy.

It adds the town is liable for both his and her actions, saying the clerk should have had better supervision or training and the town should have had policies surrounding personnel files.

Fulper's attorney said in a statement, “Mr. Fulper, who has yet to be served with this lawsuit, continues to assert his innocence of any wrongdoing, be it alleged in a frivolous civil lawsuit or a defective Indictment...This lawsuit demonstrates how a politically-motivated witch hunt can snowball into more egregious but patently false allegations."

69 News reached out to the town; the current mayor said he is not making any comment on the matter at this time.