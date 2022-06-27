SOMERVILLE, N.J. - Closing arguments are underway Monday in a civil trial involving a former Warren County sheriff accused of sexually abusing several boys in the 1980s.
Edward Bullock died in 2015, but one of his alleged victims, identified as W.M., is suing the county he worked for, saying the county knew about the abuse, but did nothing to stop it.
The attorney for Warren County, Jerald Howarth, argued Monday morning that no county employees knew about the abuse.
He also told the jury that the sheriff is independently elected, and the county had no authority to monitor his actions.
Howarth also spent time scrutinizing victim statements, showing inconsistencies in their reports to county staff about when and how they were abused by Bullock.
The lawyers for W.M. were presenting their closing arguments to the jury midday Monday.
The trial started more than two weeks ago.
