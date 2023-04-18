PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - If you live in or visit Phillipsburg, you may have noticed shirts lining the fence surrounding Shappell Park.

It's one of several efforts underway in town for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

"Teal is a representation for sexual assault prevention," said Crystal Montgomery of Phillipsburg, who started the group Victims2Warriors.

Her nails, hair, and shirt are all teal, all for a reason: Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

"Sexual assault affected my home," said Montgomery. "I am a survivor of sexual assault, and once it came and touched my household, I really was looking for a way to show my family that there's life after trauma. There's different ways to heal."

Montgomery's group Victims2Warriors and her sister's group Beauty4Ashes team up for the Clothesline Project each April. They collect and display shirts that share personal experiences and words of support at Shappell Park in Phillipsburg.

"This is a way for them to speak their truth out loud, to get that validation and to get empowerment, that sexual assault takes a lot from an individual," said Montgomery.

This is the third year for the Clothesline Project and it continues to grow. About half of the park's fence is covered in shirts now and the goal is to have it fully covered by the end of the month.

Montgomery says this year, Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley gave shirts, too.

The Domestic Abuse and Sexual Assault Crisis Center of Warren County also provided signs that educate the community about why sexual abuse often goes unreported.

"It's a very taboo topic that gets brushed under the rug or there's a lot of shaming behind it," said Montgomery.

Montgomery will soon be passing out teal ribbons to be displayed outside homes and businesses around town. In Phillipsburg and across the country, people are encouraged to wear teal for Teal Tuesdays throughout the month.

Denim Day is April 26.

Pburg's efforts culminate with a poetry event for survivors and supporters from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 29 at The Crossbar.