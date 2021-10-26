LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. - New Jersey remains in a State of Emergency as a Nor'easter passes through. Gov. Phil Murphy is urging people to remember the tragic lessons from Ida: stay home if you can, and don't drive on flooded roadways.
The remnants of Hurricane Ida took the lives of 30 people in New Jersey in early September. All hands are on deck during this Nor'easter to keep people safe.
"Where it rains it can flood," said Murphy. "As we learned tragically last month, floods don't just happen in low lying or coastal areas. With a heavy downpour, any creek or stream can become a river."
State officials are hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst, as rain is expected to continue into Wednesday morning.
"Our urban search and rescue teams, on standby with both swift water rescue capabilities as well as high water vehicles," said Col. Patrick Callahan, the New Jersey State Police Superintendent.
The Department of Transportation is reminding drivers about the Move Over law as they approach closures and crashes. One crew member was already injured Tuesday morning on 287.
"Treat them like they were your family and you want to make sure they get home tonight," said New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti.
Then there's cities like Lambertville, which since Ida hit, has had more than 9,000 cubic yards of debris and construction damage removed.
"The City of Lambertville has gone through one of the worst natural disasters in the city's history and we're still in the early stages of our recovery from Ida," said Mayor Julia Fahl. "When these Nor'easters happen, it just reignites that type of fear and anxiety in all of our community members."
Some people still aren't back in their homes.
The community is rebuilding.
"There's a lot of work to be done," said Kenny Schenck of Schenck's Carpentry LLC, who grew up in the city. He mentioned about one of his projects, "it got 32 inches of water on the first floor, so basically, the whole house had to be gutted."
Schenck is working on another house which had its foundation ruined. He says many people are waiting for updates from insurance companies, as well as relief from FEMA.
"We have four small streams and creeks that are sort of the parenthesis to our community and each of those have an incredible amount of debris and bedrock that was moved by the flash floods, and so where we had several feet of clearance before the storm, now that's all been filled," said Mayor Fahl.
Fahl says that means there is less room for the water to go; the Ida damage has increased the chance of flooding in the future, from more minor storms.
"We're advocating with the county and the state and the federal government for help," said Fahl. "This is a multimillion-dollar infrastructure project. We only have a $6-million budget in the city."
The mayor says it's expected to take Lambertville about 18 months to recover from Ida and about seven years to recover economically.
"Everybody's worried about here," said Schenck. "They don't want this to happen again."
Murphy recommends people visit the state's website for updates on the Nor'easter.