A community is saying goodbye to a Phillipsburg police officer who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash over the weekend.
A procession and funeral Thursday morning honored the life and service of Dominic Belcastro.
Phillipsburg Police Chief Robbert Stettner says Belcastro was a hero loved by so many.
"Hopefully, he's looking down on us and we make him proud today," he said.
A funeral procession through town began just after 10:30 a.m.
A horse-led carriage carried Belcastro's casket down South Main Street as people lined the street for blocks, many saluting the officer.
"He was very much involved in our community, the guy that everybody talked to, and he had no problems speaking with anybody and people will remember Dom because he left that legacy."
It follows an evening of respects Wednesday at the Noto-Wynkoop Funeral Home for Belcastro, who died Saturday in an off-duty motorcycle crash.
Family, friends and coworkers remember his legacy as a married father of two daughters, serving in the Army for three years before joining the Phillipsburg Police Department 9 years ago.
"He was more than an officer here. He was a classmate, he was a a friend, and we used the term brother in law enforcement a lot but he was a brother to all of us," Stettner said. "This department is here for the family first and foremost, and I hope our community knows how important they are to us."
A GoFundMe page was created by Belcastro's colleague, Dean Berrigan.
In it, he wrote, "Dominic was the police officer we are all supposed to be. He put others first before himself and was a real hero."
It has raised thousands of dollars to support the Belcastro family.