A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of 84-year-old Elaine Trachin and her son, Bart.
The Warren County, New Jersey, woman was found dead in her home on Nov. 30.
Kyle Kaspereen, 24, of Easton is currently behind bars for allegedly killing Trachin and leaving her 53-year-old son critically injured.
Elaine Trachin's obituary stated that she was a graduate of Washington High School Class of 1955. She was married to William Trachin and celebrated 57 years of marriage prior to his passing on Aug. 6.
