CLINTON, N.J. - The historic Red Mill is a landmark of Clinton, New Jersey. While it's been featured in some TV shows and films before, it's now getting a movie of its own.
Shooting is wrapping up for "The Haunting on the River."
"I think I have two full-time jobs," Mark Zhutianli said with a smile.
He's the owner of Citispot Tea & Coffee in Clinton.
"I know our haunted mill very much," said Zhutianli.
That's because it's right outside his shop. The Red Mill, which so many come to visit, actually sparked the idea for Zhutianli's second job.
He worked in the film industry back when he lived in China, and always wanted to make a movie centered around this town he's called home for 20 years.
Mark got to know teens who worked at his cafe. They helped inspire the plot of "The Haunting on the River."
"The story of three young girls," said Zhutianli. "One of them fell in love with a handsome boy."
"The new guy in town is getting haunted by a spirit from the Mill and the lead and her friends have to come up with a plan to get rid of that evil spirit because what he's doing to her boyfriend, he's going to do to the whole town," said Christine Groth, the head of production for "The Haunting on the River."
One idea, on a local business owner's budget, transformed into an entire community project.
While Zhutianli is the writer, director, composer and editor of the film, the cast and crew is full of more than 300 volunteers.
"They've been truly wonderful because it is their town," said Groth. "They try so hard."
Even the Mayor is an executive producer and a zombie.
"It really is a labor of love," said Clinton Mayor Janice Kovach.
Tuesday is the last day of shooting.
"The chief of police...fire department, rescue squad, everybody's going to be gathering and it's really going to just be a celebration," said Kovach.
Next will be post-production, headed by Zhutianli.
"The sound design, the music, the coloring," said Zhutianli.
Zhutianli already wrote some songs for the film.
The plan is to have the all the editing done by mid-summer 2022, and then have a premiere here in town, before submitting the movie to film festivals.