UNION TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Nine fire companies responded to a blaze Sunday morning that destroyed half a dozen condos and left three people hospitalized and two firefighters with minor injuries.
The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. in the Union Hill Condominiums on Sam Bonnell Drive, and was quickly upgraded to a first-alarm fire.
Firefighters had to rescue residents both inside and outside of the building, officials say, including saving several people who were trapped on their balconies.
Six adjacent units were damaged or destroyed, but firewall prevented the blaze from spreading to other homes in the complex.
Two of the victims were flown to trauma centers by helicopters, while the third was taken by ground ambulance. The two injured firefighters were treated at the scene.
A tanker task force was utilized to bring water to the scene to supplement the water from the fire hydrants. Officials said the fire was under control by 6:45 a.m. and the Clinton Fire Department cleared the scene by 12:30.
Also responding to the fire were NJ State Police Perryville Station, Annandale, Pattenburg, Quakertown, Califon, Milford, Hampton, High Bridge, and Lebanon Borough fire departments, South Branch Emergency Services, Paramedics from Hunterdon Medical Center, Hunterdon County Fire Coordinators, NJ State Fire Marshals Office and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the NJ State Police, state fire marshal's office and the prosecutor's office.