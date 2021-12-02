coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine vaccination generic graphic

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Disorder and confusion erupted outside the New Jersey Assembly as Republican lawmakers defied a requirement to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.

Ten lawmakers were blocked for several minutes by state troopers from entering the chamber. Lawmakers compared the situation to something that might happen in a dictatorship.

The standoff ended when troopers permitted some of the legislators to enter, although they hadn't shown the required documents.

Troopers stationed at the doorway declined to provide an explanation.

