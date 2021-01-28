KNOWLTON TWP., Pa. - It's less than an hour's drive from the Lehigh Valley and about 90 minutes from New York City, but some people in Knowlton Township, Warren County still can't get online.
"The vast majority of people [in Knowlton] have really poor internet," said Mayor Adele Starrs. "There's actually one street in Knowlton, half the street has no internet. None. They have nothing."
Congressman Josh Gottheimer (D NJ-5th) is asking the federal government to help bring more high-speed internet to Warren and neighboring Sussex County.
Gottheimer, a new member of the Rural Broadband Caucus, said while millions of dollars in federal CARES Act money was earmarked to help get remote communities online, its grant application process is too restrictive and excludes communities like Knowlton from internet upgrades.
"It's thousands of people that literally don't have enough broadband to do schoolwork from home, telemedicine, it's insane," Gottheimer said.
Gottheimer made the announcement Thursday at Planet Networks, a rural internet service provider in Newton, Sussex County.
President and CEO Robert Boyle said a federal grant would help him expand broadband to the far reaches of Warren County and beyond. He said it's a tedious project many bigger companies aren't interested in because of the cost.
"Every single dollar I've gotten, everything we make in profit, goes right back into building fiber," Boyle said.
Mayor Starrs said she's tried to bring broadband to Knowlton before.
"We actually sat down with one of the companies who used to be in Knowlton, and they point blank said no," she said.
She said getting the entire community online with reliable access is not a want, it's a need.