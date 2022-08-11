Farmers in northern New Jersey had the chance to open up about the challenges they face.

They were part of a roundtable hosted by Congressman Josh Gottheimer during the New Jersey State Fair at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

He was joined by the head of the state's farm bureau.

Farmers discussed a variety of issues they are trying to overcome, including fluctuating dairy prices, high meat prices, and high diesel, fertilizer and supply costs.

"Lots of issues to focus on and what else we're going to do just to help these farmers stay in business; how do we cut through the bureaucracy and the red tape from the state, which is consistently a problem for them to be able to operate a farm and deal with all that here," Gottheimer said.

Farmers also said they want to see lawmakers in Trenton address bear control problems in northern New Jersey, which they said makes it difficult to farm.