HIGH BRIDGE, N.J. - In Hunterdon County, New Jersey, construction equipment fell off a flat-bed, and on top of a car with someone in it.

The accident happened Thursday afternoon in High Bridge at the intersection of Bridge and West Main streets.

A 69 News freelance photojournalist at the scene says it took more than an hour to free the driver from the mangled car.

We're told the driver was flown to the hospital. There's no word on her condition.

High Bridge Police and the county prosecutor's office are investigating.