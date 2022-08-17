POHATCONG TWP., N.J. - A 120-unit housing development is set to be built in Warren County, New Jersey.

Larken Associates said Tuesday it has received approval for Monte View at Pohatcong, a luxury multifamily community located on High Street.

Construction is slated to begin in the middle of 2023 with estimated completion in early 2025, the developer said.

The developer said the community will be comprised of three multi-story garden-style buildings and one four-story elevatored building with a ground-level clubhouse. The nine-acre site will also feature a resort-style amenity package with a pool, a dog run and a fitness center, according to the company.

Monte View at Pohatcong will be located less than a mile from the New Jersey and Pennsylvania border just off Interstate 78 in western Warren County.

“A decades-long commitment to bringing high-quality, luxury residential experiences to underserved markets like Pohatcong stands at the heart of our residential development platform,” said David Gardner, President and CEO of Larken Associates.

“We are excited to celebrate the construction of Monte View at Pohatcong as it will be the next chapter in the growth of our multifamily portfolio, and we look forward to bringing this one-of-a-kind residential experience to western Warren County in 2025.”