BLAIRSTOWN TWP., N.J. - Authorities in New Jersey announced charges Friday in a decades-old homicide case, 40 years to the day after a previously-unidentified teenage girl's body was found.

Arthur Kinlaw, already a convicted murderer, is accused of killing 17-year-old Dawn Olanick, of Long Island, in 1982, investigators announced Friday in a news conference streamed live on WFMZ.com.

Kinlaw is currently serving a life sentence in New York for killing a different unidentified woman, found in the East River in 1984. He and his wife ran a prostitution ring in the Bronx.

Investigators believe Kinlaw may have killed Olanick after she refused to participate in prostitution.

Olanick, who had only been identified as "Princess Doe" up until Friday, was found beaten beyond recognition on July 15, 1982 next to Cedar Ridge Cemetery in Blairstown Township.

The clothes and necklace she was wearing that day were the only visible clues left behind, and she was believed to be between 15-20 years old.

County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said they got a break in the case in February 2022, thanks to new DNA technology, which eventually led to her identification and the charges against Kinlaw.

"Science and technology made the impossible possible in this case," Pfeiffer said.

Investigators then spoke to Olanick's brother, who confirmed Dawn had been asked to leave their mother's house in 1982.

Pfeiffer said Kinlaw wrote multiple letters to the prosecutor's office, starting in 2005, and admitted in person, that he killed Olanick. The prosecutor said they didn't have enough information and evidence to charge Kinlaw until now.

A cousin of Olanick spoke at Friday's news conference, thanking investigators and the community for not giving up in the case. He said the identification and charges have opened a lot of wounds, and the family wishes to remain private.

"We miss her dearly," the family member said.

Pfeiffer said the Blairstown community accepted Princess Doe as one of their own, and took care to bury her in the cemetery.

"She was not abandoned, she was never forgotten, and she will forever be a part of this community," he said.

The prosecutor said they believe Blairstown was the random location where Kinlaw and Olanick ended up, and neither had a connection to the small town.

The victim was the first entered into the National Crime Information Center missing persons database.

Kinlaw has been charged with first-degree murder in Warren County.

Investigators said the case remains open, and is asking anyone with information to contact them.