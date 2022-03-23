PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Traveling back and forth between Phillipsburg and Easton for free is requiring a bit more patience these days.
Phillipsburg Town Council President Harry Wyant said town officials met with the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission on Monday to discuss partial closures on the Northampton Street Bridge, more commonly known as the "free bridge," which he said are causing "daily backups on South Main Street past Shappell Park almost to Stockton Street."
The bridge closures are part of a $15 million maintenance project which is expected to last until at least next spring. Currently, the upstream lane and pedestrian walkway are closed to traffic, forcing Pennsylvania-bound traffic to use the center lane, which is normally used as a left-turn lane.
Wyant said the town has sent a letter to the bridge commission with some ideas and requests to try to better manage traffic flow.
The current lane closure is expected to last until July, at which point work will shift to the downstream side from July through October, and then to the center lane from October through November.