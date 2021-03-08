STOCKTON, N.J. – The Stockton Borough Council delayed discussion on a possible redevelopment area after it met a virtual maximum capacity of attendees during its Zoom meeting Tuesday.
The council adjourned the meeting just prior to discussing the redevelopment area which would likely include the Stockton Inn. No formal action would have been taken on the matter.
According to officials, there were more than 100 attendees in the virtual meeting with more attempting to access. Officials said the council's Zoom account only allows for up to 100 attendees. An upgraded account would be required in order to allow for additional attendees.
"I've been in this business a long time and I've never had this happen to me," said Borough Administrator Michele Hovan.
On the agenda was a line item for the planning board to purchase an upgraded Zoom plan that would provide for up to 500 participants. The council approved the line item and said they would use the upgraded account for the next meeting. The council will reconvene to discuss the matter at the April 12 meeting at 7 p.m.
The fate of the centuries-old Stockton Inn in Hunterdon County has been in question for some time now. While no applications have been formally submitted for the inn, New Hope-based developer JB Berman of Avon Road Partners is looking to restore the building, which has been closed since 2017.
In February, it was reported that Berman's plan includes redeveloping the area to add 35 new rooms in a separate space, a health spa, an outdoor amphitheater and a rooftop garden.