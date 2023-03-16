BELLMAWR TWP., N.J. - The owner of a gym ordered to pay hefty fines for flouting New Jersey's pandemic rules vows to fight a court's ruling.

Frank Trumbetti is the owner of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr Township, near Camden.

A New Jersey court upheld a nearly $124,000 fine against him.

Trumbetti and his former business partner opened the gym, despite Gov. Phil Murphy's ordered closures in 2020.

69 News spoke with Trumbetti Thursday.

He says he wants to appeal the ruling and says he is "not going to run away" and not stop until he runs out of means.

A spokesperson for the New Jersey Department of Health says the judge's ruling "speaks for itself."