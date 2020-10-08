coronavirus cases generic

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says there are 1,300 new positive coronavirus cases overnight, over 1.5 times more than the previous day’s figure.

It's the highest overnight increase since late May. Murphy, a Democrat, said during a news conference Thursday that the biggest increases are in Ocean and Monmouth counties.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said most of the positive cases in Ocean County stem from Lakewood, predominantly among white men ages 19-49 and could be related to religious services or celebrations that occurred in late September. Persichilli says health officials are anticipating a second wave to break out.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.