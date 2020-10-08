TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says there are 1,300 new positive coronavirus cases overnight, over 1.5 times more than the previous day’s figure.
It's the highest overnight increase since late May. Murphy, a Democrat, said during a news conference Thursday that the biggest increases are in Ocean and Monmouth counties.
Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said most of the positive cases in Ocean County stem from Lakewood, predominantly among white men ages 19-49 and could be related to religious services or celebrations that occurred in late September. Persichilli says health officials are anticipating a second wave to break out.