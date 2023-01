UNION TWP., N.J. - A serious crash in Hunterdon County Tuesday afternoon left one person trapped inside a truck.

It happened in Union Township on Van Syckles Road.

A truck transporting logs veered off the road and hit a tree. The truck flipped over on its side.

It took crews over an hour to free the driver trapped inside. Once freed, the driver was flown to St. Luke's trauma center.

Van Syckles Road was closed for several hours.

New Jersey State Police are investigating what led to the crash.