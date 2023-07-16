Crews begin cleanup efforts after heavy rain causes flooding in Warren County, NJ

WHITE TWP., N.J. - Jamie Learn towed a car out of the mud at Blood Moon Performance along Route 519 in White Township, a property he owns. This comes after heavy rain caused flooding in the area late Friday night.

"I drove down and saw it and it was whoa. It was just running water, mud, rocks, debris. It was bad," said Learn.

Blood Moon Performance owners Kevin Miele Jr. and Angelica Morrissey said they were in Hackettstown and came down to see what was happening.

"We just saw the water across the road and emergency lights and stuff and we went through one length of deep water and it was just too deep to get here," said Miele.

Miele tells us none of the cars or his business were damaged. Now they are working to get cars out of the mud.

"We absolutely have to get these cars out. We can't let them sit, you know you can't have moisture anywhere near a vehicle," said Morrissey.

Lomasons Glen Road nearby is blocked off with damage. Over on Brass Castle Road, off of Route 519, crews worked to remove rocks and debris.

Parts of the road buckled. Ken Gallaher's driveway washed away and is now being repaired.

"We've gone through hurricanes here; we've been here for 30 years. Nothing like this has ever happened," said Gallaher.

Outside of John Perez's home on Brass Castle Road, parts of the road and his driveway are damaged after the flooding. His son Sam said they were all watching a movie when his sister looked outside.

"Looks out the window and says oh my goodness, look at all that water, and it's just this big stream coming down," said Sam Perez.

The Perez's said water got in their basement and their cars are left sitting where they are.

"It'd be nice to get the cars out, but maybe Monday," said Perez.

"It's a pretty big mess," said Samuel Zmigrodski of K&A Paving Contractors.

Zmigrodski said he is working to repair a driveway that washed out at the intersection with Hazen Oxford Road.

"We've done some small water restorations from little pipe burst, but nothing in this area has this ever happened," said Zmigrodski.

Gallaher lives at the farm Zmigrodski is working on.

Gallaher said it could have been much worse.

"Just very thankful that we still have power. We still have our home, we have our cars. There are a lot of people less fortunate than us," said Gallaher.

"I've grown up here, born and raised. It's as bad as I've ever seen in 54 years," said state Sen. Doug Steinhardt.

Steinhardt said the county is assessing the damage. He tells us he spoke with Gov. Phil Murphy about it.

"The administration has been extremely helpful. We're trying to stay on top of it, get relief to as many of these families as we can," said Steinhardt.

Steinhardt tells us no injuries were reported. Many areas were left without power. JCP&L said crews have been working to make repairs.