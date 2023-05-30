HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - A restaurant in Hackettstown, Warren County is using an outside food truck until it can fully reopen after a fire Tuesday.

The Hackettstown Police, Hackettstown Fire Department, and the Hackettstown Rescue Squad responded to Marley’s Gotham Grill at 169 Main Street in reference to a kitchen fire around 9 a.m., according to a news release from the Hackettstown Police Department.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw fire coming from the rear of a deep fryer and the officers then used a fire extinguisher to knock down the fire.

The fire department then checked for an extension of the fire into the wall.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation conducted by the Mount Olive Township Fire Marshal ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined and not suspicious, police said.

Marley’s is currently using their food truck outside the restaurant until the business can fully reopen.