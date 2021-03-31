PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Crews are working to repair a sewer line after it ruptured and discharged raw sewage in Phillipsburg Tuesday morning.
The main sewer trunk running down Kneedler Street failed and discharged raw sewage, which collected into a depression around 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to a post on the town's Facebook page.
Crews were able to divert the sewage, and crews are now working to excavate the break and replace the ruptured section of the main.
The town said the reason for the rupture has not been determined, although a major blockage is probably the reason.
Crews have been discussing a plan to remove the runoff from the break by setting up a second bypass pump, and transferring the material back into the Sanitary Collection System, according to the town's Facebook page.