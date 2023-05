Officials in Warren County, New Jersey have reached a $2-million settlement with a man who claimed a former sheriff sexually abused him.

The man says the late Sheriff Edward Bullock abused him when he was a teen.

Officials with Warren County confirm the man and Warren County signed a deal in March.

Bullock was sheriff from 1982 to 1991. He is accused of molesting a number of boys in county custody.

Another victim of Bullock's abuse reached a $5-million settlement with Warren County last year.